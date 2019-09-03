Greater Portland

Auditions

Saturday 9/7

“‘Twas the Night Before Burlesque,” Vivid Motion’s winter show, 10 a.m., Drouin Dance Center, Westbrook. Seeking diverse cast ages 18+ trained in any style. More info at vividmotion.org.

Portland Ballet, 11:15 a.m.-3 p.m. for Maine holiday favorite: “A Victorian Nutcracker,” Portland Ballet studios, 517 Forest Ave., $15, www.portlandballet.org.

Sunday 9/8

Greater Freeport Community Chorus, rehearsals for winter concerts begin, registration 6-6:30 p.m., followed by rehearsal, Freeport High School, 30 Holbrook St., 666-8817, www.gfccsings.org.

Call for Artists

Creative Portland accepting submissions for fall exhibit “All the Great Trees,” deadline Sept. 13, details at creativeportland.com

Exhibits

Louisa Wickard Paintings, Sept. 9-Nov. 9, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth, reception 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12.

Friday 9/6

First Friday Art Walk, 5-8 p.m., includes Portland shows and programming at Dobrá Tea, @Maine College of Art, Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce, SPACE, Bridge Gallery.

“Visible Discourse from Maine’s Western Foothills,” 5-8 p.m., Union of Maine Visual Artists, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., works by Diana Arcadipone, Don Best, Nikki Millonzi and Judith Schneider, to Sept. 28.

Friday 9/13

Royal River Art League, exhibit opening 5:30-7 p.m., Stonewall Gallery at Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., recent work by members, to Nov. 2.

Ongoing

Barbara Morris Goodbody Collection, The Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, USM’s Glickman Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, 90+ works, to Oct. 30.

“Faces of the Camino,” Donald Verger Photography, Glickman Library, University of Southern Maine, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, to Oct. 15.

The Art of the Comic, UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland, through Oct. 6, www.une.edu.

“Holding Up the Sky,” Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland. Honors the First People of Maine, to February 2020.

“Immersion,” Creative Portland, 84 Free St., 20 artists interpret the theme, to Oct. 25.

Film

Wednesday 9/11

“The Arrangement (1969) 7 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Free and open to the public.

Ongoing

Portland Museum of Art, screenings inspired by exhibits, new work by local and emerging talent, conversations with filmmakers, documentary subjects, and scholars, portlandmuseum.org/events/movies.

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, 780-4249.

Museums

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.org.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, call 518-9496 for hours.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Narrow Gauge Railroad & Museum, 58 Fore St., Portland, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, with trains on the hour, admission $6-$10, mainenarrowgauge.org.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Square, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday & and Sunday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday & Friday; free admission Friday nights 4-8 p.m., portlandmuseum.org.

“In the Vanguard: Haystack Mountain School of Crafts, 1950-1969,” Portland Museum of Art, explores how an experimental school in rural Maine transformed art, craft, and design in the 20th century, to Sept. 8.

Victoria Mansion, 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. daily, 109 Danforth St., $5-$16, victoriamansion.org/your-visit.

Yarmouth History Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org/.

Music

Wednesday 9/4

SHEL, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, classically inspired mandolin, violin and piano, $15/$20.

Friday 9/6

Blue Fuse, 6 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St, Portland, gypsy jazz band, portcityblue.com.

Brigadoon, 7:30 p.m., Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St., score by Lerner & Loewe, $15-$20, fcponline.org.

Rod Picott: Tell The Truth and Shame The Devil Tour, 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland, $15.

Saturday 9/7

Circlesinging Portland, 10:30 a.m., Bourassa Dance, 525 Forest Ave., Portland. spontaneous, improvisational community singing. Free, www.meetup.com.

Dance Party, 6-8 p.m., Congress Square Park, corner of High and Congress streets, Portland. Free, congresssquarepark.org.

Calypso Soldiers, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W Pickett St., South Portland. Funky blues jam band. Free.

Scotty River Trio, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Portland Lobster Company, 180 Commercial St. Free, www.portlandlobstercompany.com.

HenryFest, noon-7 p.m., Skyline Farm, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, 317 Main’s music & dance festival, workshops for all ages & abilities, children’s activities, instrument discovery tent, lawn games, food trucks, craft beer, homemade pie.

Ongoing

Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, free concerts, most all-ages, baysidebowl.com.

Blue, 650A Congress Street, Portland, live music Tuesday-Sunday, 21+, by donation, portcityblue.com/event-calendar.

Irish Music Sessions: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, O’Reilly’s Cure, Route 1, Scarborough, oreillyscure.com.

Theater/Dance

Dance Party with Rotating DJs, 8:30 p.m. every Friday night, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W. Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Saturday 9/7

Maine Event Comedy presents Jay Chanoine, 8 p.m., Island Dog Brewing, 125 John Roberts Rd., South Portland. Free, maineeventcomedy.com.

Midcoast

Exhibits

“Around Town,” by Roger Dale Brown, one of America’s foremost marine painters, Gleason Fine Art, 31 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, through Sept. 17.

“Watercolor Journeys,” by Sharon Bouchard and Neil Gallagher, Thornton Oaks Retirement Community, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, through September.

Film

Ongoing

Eveningstar Cinema, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, classically romantic environment for fantasy, pleasure, adventure and fun, eveningstarcinema.com.

Frontier, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, independent, documentary, art, adventure, and foreign film, explorefrontier.com/events/film.

Galleries

Icon: painter Garry Mitchell and sculptor Steve Bartlett, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, to Sept. 14.

Ongoing

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300, centrestartsgallery.blogspot.com.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, bit.ly/2Gy51hS.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515, uubrunswick.org/church-activities.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath, greenlionart.com.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157, bit.ly/2ByW2Hx.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902, bit.ly/2rOilEE.

The Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell. Thursday through Saturday, 11 to 5, or watch for the open flag, 833-6081, www.widgeoncove.com.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499, markingsgallery.com.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300, povartistsmaine.com.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936, sarahgreenier.com.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Friday 9/6

“A Sense of Time and Place: Four Seasons Maine,’ artist’s reception 5-7 p.m. for new work by Jean Kigel, Gallery One, 1 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, (above the Boothbay Region Art Foundation Gallery); on view to Oct. 15.

Museums

“Art Purposes: Object Lessons for the Liberal Arts,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Free, www.bowdoin.edu, to Nov. 10.

Thursday 9/12

“Tracing History, Picturing the Nation” gallery conversation, noon, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick.

Ongoing

Boothbay Railway Village, 586 Wiscasset Rd., Boothbay, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily to Oct. 14, rail trips on the hour 11 a.m.-4 p.m., railwayvillage.org.

Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily year-round, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum. Free.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum/. Free.

Music

Saturday 9/7

Farmyard Jam Community Music Festival, 4:30-8 p.m., Scatter Good Farm, 30 East Coxon Rd., Brunswick. Free, growingtogive.farm.

Saturday 9/14

Folk artist Garnet Rogers, 7:30 p.m., Brunswick Unitarian Universalist Church, Concerts for a Cause, $10-$15, proceeds donated to Tedford Housing and Oasis Free Clinics.

Ongoing

Irish Music Sessions: 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Byrnes Irish Pub, Centre Street, Bath; 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Byrnes Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick, byrnesirishpub.com.

Side Door Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., third Friday of the month, open mic sign-up 6:45 p.m., followed by feature performer, by donation, bit.ly/2EyUGj0.

Theater/Dance

“Camelot,” weekends Sept. 6-15, Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath, $15/advance, $18/door.

“Brigadoon!,” Friday & Saturday 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinees 2 p.m., to Sept. 15, Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St., $15-$20, fcponline.org.

Friday 9/6

Folk Dance Brunswick, 6:30-9 p.m., People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick, world music and dance from the Balkans, Israel, Western Europe. Many dances taught, no partner needed www.folkdancebrunswick.com.

