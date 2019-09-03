Arrests

8/24 at 3:53 a.m. Michael A. Munson, 33, of Veranda Street, Portland, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Steve Crocker on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/27 at 7:20 p.m. Gerard R. Grondin, 73, of Laurence Way, was arrested on Laurence Way by Officer Steve Crocker on a charge of domestic violence assault.

8/29 at 2:29 p.m. Tammie R. Decesaro, 59, of Lancaster Street, Portland, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Dennis Ryder on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/29 at 4:00 p.m. Marlena J. Ephron, 38, of Woodford Street, Portland, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Dennis Ryder on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/30 at 11:07 p.m. Brent E. Noyes, 35, of Inverness Road, was arrested on Inverness Road by Officer Christopher St. Pierre on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

8/27 at 3:16 p.m. Anthony M. Rosario, 37, of Farrington Road, Gorham, was issued a summons on Woodville Road by Officer Robert Ryder on a charge of operating after license suspension or revocation.

Fire calls

8/23 at 9:55 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

8/23 at 12:29 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

8/24 at 3:03 a.m. Assist State Police.

8/24 at 5:49 p.m. Alarm on Gray Road.

8/25 at 12:25 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

8/25 at 4:33 p.m. Accident at Lunt and Middle roads.

8/25 at 5:51 p.m. Accident on Foreside Road.

8/26 at 12:15 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Hillside Avenue.

8/26 at 12:40 p.m. Accident on Ayers Court.

8/26 at 5:55 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gray Road.

8/27 at 10:58 a.m. Elevator alarm on U.S. Route 1.

8/27 at 3:27 p.m. Alarm on Waites Landing Road.

8/27 at 4:54 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Bucknam Road.

8/27 at 10:11 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Allen Avenue Extension.

8/28 at 11:00 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Brook Road.

8/28 at 12:44 p.m. Accident on Mountain Road.

8/28 at 1:28 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Applegate Lane.

8/28 at 4:38 p.m. Water issue on Phillips Road.

8/28 at 8:00 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Foreside Road.

8/29 at 12:50 a.m. Assist State Police.

8/29 at 8:05 a.m. Accident at Depot Road and U.S. Route 1.

8/29 at 10:25 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

8/29 at 5:19 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Bucknam Road.

8/30 at 6:36 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 21 calls from Aug. 23-30.

