Arrests

9/1 at 9:34 p.m. Kevin M. Heinfeld, 49, of South Street, was arrested on South Street by Sgt. Matthew Moorhouse on charges of domestic violence assault and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Summonses

8/30 at 10:52 a.m. Robert E. Wentworth Jr., 60, of Main Street, Fairfield, was issued a summons on Desert Road by Officer Michael McManus on charges of operating without a license and failure to register vehicle.

9/2 at 8:26 p.m. Terry L. Eaton, 46, of Royal Avenue, was issued a summons on Pownal Road by Sgt. Michael Moorhouse on charges of driving to endanger and failure to report an accident.

Fire calls

8/30 at 10:52 a.m. Accident at Desert Road and U.S. Route 1.

8/30 at 6:10 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Desert Road.

8/30 at 9:27 p.m. Accident on Pleasant Hill Road.

8/31 at 4:53 p.m. Accident on Durham Road.

9/1 at 9:51 a.m. Accident on Flying Point Road.

9/1 at 2:47 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Durham Road.

9/1 at 7:38 p.m. Accident on Port Drive.

9/1 at 8:18 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Interstate 295.

9/2 at 1:29 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

9/2 at 4:39 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Mallett Drive.

9/2 at 8:36 p.m. Accident on Pownal Road.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 22 calls from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3.

