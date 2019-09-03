FALMOUTH — Father Philip Tracy will be formally installed as pastor of the Parish of the Holy Eucharist during a special Mass at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8.

The Mass will take place at Holy Martyrs Church, 266 Foreside Road in Falmouth, and a reception will follow in the church hall.

The Parish of the Holy Eucharist also includes St. Jude’s in Freeport, Sacred Heart in Yarmouth and St. Gregory’s in Gray. Tracy will succeed Fr. Daniel Greenleaf, who is moving to the Prince of Peace Parish in Lewiston.

“I love being a priest and the variety of interactions that flow from ministry,” Tracy said in a communication from the diocese. “There is a great amount of ministry being accomplished … and I hope to be a faithful steward …”

A native of South Portland, Tracy completed his clerical studies at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., and was ordained to the priesthood in 1988.

