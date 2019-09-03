YARMOUTH — The Yarmouth Water District is partnering with the Cumberland County Soil & Water Conservation District to present a workshop on keeping yards safe and healthy for kids and pets while saving time and money.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the water district facility, 181 Sligo Road. Learn how to create a more resilient, beautiful lawn, without relying on chemical fertilizers or weed and bug killers. Register online at yarmouthwaterdistrict.org or call Ali at 892-4700.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: