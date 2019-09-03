FALMOUTH — Carrie Timpson scored two first-half goals to lead Scarborough to a 3-0 victory over Falmouth in a field hockey season opener Wednesday.

Timpson finished a feed from Julia Booth-Howe in the second minute, then scored an unassisted goal with 4:39 left in the half.

With 6:43 remaining, Jenna Giguere scored off a penalty corner.

Abby Roy made three saves for the Red Storm, while Sarah Greenlaw stopped six shots for Falmouth.

FREEPORT 5, GREELY 0: Amelia Farrin scored two goals as the Falcons defeated the Rangers in Freeport.

Goals by Aynslie Decker and Autumn Golding late in the first half gave Freeport a 2-0 lead.

Kyla Havey added a second-half goal.

Savannah Harvey made 17 saves for Greely.

MASSABESIC 6, BONNY EAGLE 1: Emma Snyder scored two goals and Julia Gregoire made 12 saves as the Mustangs defeated the Scots in Waterboro.

Massabesic led 1-0 at halftime on a goal by Mary Duffy. Izzy Hurlburt started the Mustangs’ second-half surge, which included goals by Cam Champlin and Micaela Jacobs, who also assisted on Snyder’s first goal.

Riley Heacock scored for Bonny Eagle.

SANFORD 4, PORTLAND/DEERING 0: Alysha Simpson scored two goals to help lead the Spartans over the Bulldogs at Portland.

Madison Romano and Kallee Turner also scored.

Jada McIlwain made 14 saves for the Bulldogs.

