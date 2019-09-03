Arrests
8/29 at 6:08 p.m. Kimberly Wilcox, 61, of Leighton Road, was arrested on Leighton Road by Officer Amie Rapa on charges of criminal threatening and violating conditions of release.
Summonses
No criminal summonses were reported from Aug. 26-Sept. 1.
Fire calls
8/26 at 3:07 p.m. Accident on Main Street.
8/26 at 4:46 p.m. Accident on Main Street.
8/27 at 12:08 a.m. Accident on School Street.
8/27 at 3:56 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
8/28 at 7:35 a.m. Accident on Delorme Drive.
8/28 at 9:29 p.m. Alarm on Groves Road.
8/30 at 12:19 p.m. Lines down on Harborview Drive.
8/30 at 1:56 p.m. Accident on Oakland Avenue.
9/1 at 10:09 a.m. Assist Freeport.
9/1 at 11:55 a.m. Structure fire on Melissa Drive.
EMS
Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 22 calls from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1.
