AUBURN — Police discovered a cache of guns and drugs after responding to a local home for a report of a drug overdose.

When officers responded to a call for a suspected drug overdose at a home on Washington Street North Friday, they found a 44-year-old man who was unconscious, Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cougle wrote in a press release.

Paramedics administered Naloxone, an opioid antidote, that successfully revived the man.

An investigation into the overdose led to the discovery of drugs and guns located near the man. Police executed a search warrant at the home as well as a business address at 30 Riverside Drive that had been leased by the same man.

During their search, police found several firearms, including a .50 caliber weapon and hundreds of rounds of ammunition believed to be of an “armor piercing/incendiary” type, according to Cougle.

A “large amount of marijuana” was located at the man’s home with “evidence of illegal marijuana extraction operation,” Cougle wrote.

That property had many “unapproved electrical and structural alterations” to accommodate the cultivation of marijuana, according to the press release.

Police later searched the leased space on Riverside Drive, where they found an “unlicensed” marijuana cultivation facility.

Neither the tenant nor the facility had registered or been licensed through the state under the medical marijuana law nor through the city’s ordinance, Cougle wrote.

Police expect to bring criminal charges stemming from their search and will continue to investigate the matter.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: