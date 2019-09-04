A Buxton man who pointed a firearm at two people and then shot at their vehicle was sentenced Tuesday to more than 5 ½ years in federal prison after pleading guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

Michael Crockett Jr., 35, was sentenced to 70 months imprisonment and was also ordered by U.S. District Court Judge George Singal to served three years of supervised release in connection with the April 1, 2018 incident. He pleaded guilty to the charge on March 11.

Statements by witnesses were supported by a video of the incident, according to authorities.

According to documents on file at the court, Crockett discharged a Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistol in the direction of an occupied vehicle parked in his driveway in Buxton.

A 15 year-old girl and a 37 year-old man witnessed the incident. The girl was a passenger in a Toyota Corolla driven by the man, one of her relatives, according to the court documents.

The two told investigators that Crockett exited the home carrying a black handgun in his right hand, which he pointed toward the man, who immediately got back in the Toyota.

The girl began to approach Crockett and the two argued. He repeatedly aimed the handgun at, and in the face of the girl and the man, according to the affidavit. The man told investigators that on more than one occasion, Crockett opened the driver’s side door of the Toyota and leaned into the car while sticking the gun in the man’s face. On two occasions, he discharged the weapon in the direction of the car, the document states.

In all, three shell casings were found at the scene.

Crockett was later arrested and was first charged in state court.

A friend told authorities there was a video of the incident, which investigators found in Crockett’s van. The video supported the witnesses account, according to the affidavit.

Because Crockett had been convicted of a Class C felony crime of drug trafficking at York County Superior Court in Alfred in May 2006, he was prohibited from possessing a firearm under federal law.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Judge Singal exceeded the sentencing guideline range of 46 to 57 months, saying that the defendant had engaged in numerous examples of uncontrollable behavior and was unable to abide by the law.

