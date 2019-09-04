Arrests

8/28 at 4:51 p.m. Eugene J. Foley, 60, of Griffin Road, was arrested on Municipal Drive by Officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of harassment.

8/29 at 12:50 a.m. Jason M Bourgeois, 45, of Andover, Massachusetts, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Daniel Donovan on charges of refusing to submit to arrest, eluding an officer, criminal speeding, violating conditions of release, operating under the influence, operating without a license and driving to endanger.

8/30 at 12:54 a.m. Joyce M. Bozarjian, 41, of Martin Avenue, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/30 at 11:13 p.m. Khaleid E. Butoto, 33, of Seavey Road, Westbrook, was arrested on Cabela Boulevard by Officer Andrew Flynn on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/31 at 12:48 a.m. Shannon E. Barkey, 22, of Bridgewater, Massachusetts, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 and Hannaford Drive by Officer Andrew Flynn on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/1 at 6:33 p.m. Bruce A. Hill, 45, of Watson Hill Road, Limerick, was arrested on County Road by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of operating without a license and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

8/26 at 5:14 p.m. Jeffrey R. Barnes, 20, of Upper Methodist Road, Cumberland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard and Mussey Road by Officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

8/29 at 2:35 p.m. Christie R. Ford, 26, of Congress Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Michael Beeler on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/31 at 1:12 p.m. A 17-year-old female, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Saco Street by Officer Shawn Anastaoff on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Fire calls

8/22 at 12:49 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Randall Avenue in Old Orchard Beach.

8/22 at 6:18 p.m. Marine water rescue on Pine Point Beach.

8/22 at 6:23 p.m. Mutual aid assistance on Highland Avenue in Gorham.

8/22 at 6:38 p.m. Outdoor fire on School Street in Old Orchard Beach.

8/22 at 6:60 p.m. Alarm call on Chestnut Circle in Gorham.

8/22 at 10:33 p.m. Alarm call on Gateway Boulevard.

8/22 at 11:52 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on First Street.

8/23 at 6:30 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on River Sands Drive in Old Orchard Beach.

8/23 at 11:46 a.m. Alarm call at Gorham Crossing in Gorham.

8/23 at 2:41 p.m. Marine water rescue on King Street.

8/24 at 3:30 a.m. Carbon monoxide detection on Gateway Circle.

8/24 at 1:00 p.m. Alarm call on Wassamki Drive in Gorham.

8/23 at 1:41 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Smithwheel Road in Old Orchard Beach.

8/24 at 2:50 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Dolphin Avenue in Old Orchard Beach.

8/24 at 9:24 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Lucky Lane.

8/25 at 2:04 a.m. Alarm call on Mount View Drive in Gorham.

8/25 at 2:08 a.m. Alarm call on Beech Circle in Gorham.

8/25 at 7:23 p.m. Alarm call on Twilight Drive.

8/26 at 7:23 a.m. Alarm call on East Grand Avenue in Old Orchard Beach.

8/26 at 8:09 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Smithwheel Road in Old Orchard Beach.

8/26 at 10:42 a.m. Alarm call on Atlantic Drive.

8/26 at 8:31 p.m. Alarm call on Clearwater Drive.

8/27 at 9:32 a.m. Smoke detector issue on Lilac Lane.

8/27 at 12:22 p.m. Alarm call on Evergreen Avenue in Old Orchard Beach.

8/27 at 4:32 p.m. Alarm call on Commercial Road.

8/27 at 7:21 p.m. Alarm call on Beech Circle in Gorham.

8/27 at 8:24 p.m. Alarm call on Winslow Homer Road.

8/27 at 8:47 p.m. Alarm call on Temple Avenue in Old Orchard Beach.

8/27 at 9:32 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Portland Avenue in Old Orchard Beach.

8/27 at 11:21 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Topaz Drive.

8/28 at 2:32 a.m. Alarm call on Main Street in Saco.

8/28 at 7:08 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Old Orchard Street in Old Orchard Beach.

8/28 at 11:53 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

8/28 at 1:15 p.m. Alarm call on Maine Mall Road in South Portland.

8/28 at 3:48 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Diner Drive.

EMS

Scarborough Police Department received 90 calls from Aug. 22-28.

