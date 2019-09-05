Maine Sen. Susan Collins on Thursday hosted a Senate field hearing at the University of Maine’s “tick lab” in Orono, to promote a bill that would boost federal funding to fight Lyme and other tick-borne diseases.

The TICK Act, sponsored by Collins and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, would devote $100 million in federal funding, to be doled out at $20 million per year through 2026 for data collection and analysis to support early detection, diagnosis and treatment, and to raise awareness.

“Our approach to tick-borne disease and Lyme disease is very fragmented today,” Collins, a Republican, said at the field hearing of the Senate Aging Committee. “We’re seeking to ultimately halt the progression of Lyme disease.”

Maine had 1,370 reported cases of Lyme in 2018, a decline from a record 1,852 cases in 2017, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The decrease was the first year-over-year decline since 2015, and scientists say that was possibly caused by recent hot and dry summers. Most years since 2011 the number of Lyme cases has climbed in Maine, and is much higher than the few hundred cases per year in the early- to mid-2000s.

In 2019, there have been 462 Lyme cases through Sept. 4, tracking far lower than last year. However, ticks have been reported in large numbers this summer, and there may be a lag in reporting cases this year, experts have said, so Lyme cases could rebound this fall.

Other tick-borne diseases are also being seen in greater numbers in Maine, such as anaplasmosis and babesiosis.

Nationally, about 30,000 diagnosed cases of Lyme are reported each year, although the U.S. CDC estimates that the actual number is roughly 10 times higher – 300,000 to 350,000 Lyme cases per year – because many people who are infected do not get tested or are tested but the results are not reported to state agencies. Most Lyme cases occur in the Northeast and Midwest.

The deer tick’s range has expanded in recent decades – scientists say climate change may be playing a role – and in Maine Lyme’s reach has gone from coastal areas to points inland and north.

Dr. Lyle Petersen, director of the division of vector-borne diseases with the U.S. CDC, told people at the hearing that there is an “urgent need to try to figure out how to better control these tick-borne diseases.”

“We don’t have a unified strategy to control these ticks,” Petersen said. “We need a concerted effort by state, local, federal and private institutions, working together to find solutions to this growing problem.”

If approved, the TICK Act would be the first large-scale national effort to combat Lyme disease.

Two Mainers who have suffered from Lyme disease, including Paula Jackson Jones of Nobleboro and Chris Philbrook of Cumberland, shared their personal stories at the hearing. Philbrook, a former Collins staff member, described a long, painful ordeal from contracting Lyme, including Bell’s palsy, a condition where one side of the face becomes weak, causing it to droop or become stiff.

Common symptoms of Lyme include rashes, joint pain and swelling, headaches and neck stiffness and rashes. If caught early, Lyme can be treated effectively with antibiotics.

