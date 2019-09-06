WINDHAM — Representatives from U.S. Sen. Angus King’s office will be at Windham Town Hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, to meet with constituents about specific legislative issues and concerns about government agencies.

No appointment is necessary, and all conversations will be confidential.

The meetings will be held in the front lobby of Town Hall, 8 School Road.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: