WINDHAM — A judge has ruled in favor of the town in a lawsuit filed by Elvin and Randy Copp of CSG Properties and Copp Equipment over Windham’s mineral extraction moratorium.

A Cumberland County Superior Court judge found Aug. 12 “that there was no proof of discrimination on the part of the town in enacting the moratorium,” said attorney Kristin Collins of Preti Flahery, who represents the town.

The Copps filed a lawsuit against the town in May 2018 after the Town Council passed a 180-day mineral extraction moratorium in April. The moratorium came after Randy Copp presented a sketch plan to the Planning Board March 26 for a 106-acre quarry off Lakeside Drive in the Forest Lake area.

