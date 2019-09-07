STATESBORO, Ga. — Matt LaRoche led an overwhelming rushing attack with 154 yards on just nine carries to lead Georgia Southern to a convincing 26-18 win over Maine in a nonconference football game Saturday night.

LaRoche was one of the three rushers with more than 100 yards – Logan Wright added 114 on 15 carries, and backup quarterback Justin Tomlin filled in to add 132 yards on 11 carries. Overall the Eagles rushed for 395 yards against a touted UMaine defense.

The Black Bears (1-1) were without linebacker DeShawn Stevens, who suffered an Achilles injury last week in a season-opening win over Sacred Heart and is lost for the season.

The offense was also shut down, scoring just three points through three quarters.

LaRoche scored on an 11-yard run in the first minutes of the fourth quarter to put the Eagles ahead, 23-3.

Maine went ahead 3-0 on a Kenny Doak 26-yard field goal, and scored with 11:47 left in the game when receiver Earnest Edwards threw a 21-yard scoring pass to Devin Young. Chris Ferguson’s 45-yard TD pass to Jaquan Blair and a 2-point conversion closed the scoring.

