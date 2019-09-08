FALMOUTH FORESIDE – Here directly across from the entrance to Portland Country Club is a classic hip-roof Colonial that has been beautifully, attractively renovated, so that it retains plenty of original charm and quietly elegant character, while also providing all desirable modern comforts.

There’s even a new, heated, three-vehicle garage. And also, before you even enter the home, it’s impossible to resist taking a stroll around the lush 0.89-acre lot, whose beauty has been celebrated in a horticultural magazine. The property is very much a private oasis, gorgeously hardscaped – note the huge flagstone nation and its circular pergola – and naturally landscaped, one outdoor “room” inviting you to the next.

Reeds and ornamentals ring the burbling lily pond, which you can cross on a little stone bridge. Past the bountiful grape arbor, visit the delightful summerhouse, twin benches flanking its paved front walk.

The 3,150-square-foot house perfectly complements this green setting, sharing its fine-weather pleasures not only on the patio but also on the elevated wraparound deck, which measures several hundred square feet and is accessed from the master suite or the upstairs hallway. On the home’s east side, the enclosed “breakfast porch” is a sweet spot to greet the morning. Nor should we overlook the first floor’s cool “potting room” with sink.

The main level is essentially open-concept, and its highlights are multiple. The lovely custom kitchen, granite-and-stainless – a six-burner gas cooktop on the two-level island, wall ovens, and a massive KitchenAid fridge – has abundant cabinetry plus a walk-in pantry. To one side, the maple-floored dining room and family room (or den) with gas fireplace run back-to-front; a window seat extends the length of both rooms. Across the wide, paneled central hall, the front-to-back living room has its own fireplace, framed by a handsome mantel.

Upstairs, good-sized second and third bedrooms are served by a full bath; and the master suite, whose updated bath has both a Jacuzzi tub and an oversized glass shower enclosure, has the west side to itself. The floor plan lends bedrooms extra privacy.

On the top level, the attic has been converted into a bright bedroom suite with a sleeping platform built into the window bay, and distinctive ceiling angles. The full bath is very pretty, and the walk-in closet’s built-ins include a small refrigerator. Truly, a haven any teenager must treasure.

The home at 10 Foreside Road, Falmouth, is listed at $869,000 by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous