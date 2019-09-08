DOVER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police say tragedy was avoided when a Maine motorist drove the wrong way on Interstate 95.

Troopers say they began fielding calls early Sunday about a wrong-way driver on I-95 in Greenland. Then the motorist continued driving the wrong way on Route 16.

Troopers caught up with the vehicle in Dover.

They say the motorist, 47-year-old Theresa Ronco, of South Portland, Maine, was charged with aggravated operating under the influence and reckless conduct.

Ronco, who was released on bail, is due in court later this month. It wasn’t known Sunday if she had a lawyer, and a phone number for her could not be located.

