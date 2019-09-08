DOVER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police say tragedy was avoided when a Maine motorist drove the wrong way on Interstate 95.
Troopers say they began fielding calls early Sunday about a wrong-way driver on I-95 in Greenland. Then the motorist continued driving the wrong way on Route 16.
Troopers caught up with the vehicle in Dover.
They say the motorist, 47-year-old Theresa Ronco, of South Portland, Maine, was charged with aggravated operating under the influence and reckless conduct.
Ronco, who was released on bail, is due in court later this month. It wasn’t known Sunday if she had a lawyer, and a phone number for her could not be located.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Mark Sanford announces Republican primary challenge against Trump
-
Local & State
Second installment of Stephen King’s It scares up $91 million with debut
-
News
Windham man caught after fleeing Portland halfway house
-
Football
Football: Bedridden last fall, Oceanside junior comes up big in his return
-
Local & State
Maine motorist drives wrong way on I-95 in New Hampshire