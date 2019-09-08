A 44-year-old Windham man was apprehended by sheriff’s deputies early Sunday morning after escaping from a halfway house in Portland.

Joseph Buzzell was serving time after having his probation revoked on a conviction for robbery and operating under the influence. He was due to be released in December.

On Saturday night, Buzzell was seen leaving the Community Corrections Center with a female associate, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Sunday. The woman was not identified.

He wasn’t allowed to leave, police said, and further investigation revealed that he had jumped out of his second-floor window to escape.

Authorities found Buzzell in Biddeford around 1:30 a.m. Sunday and brought him to the Cumberland County Jail.

Further charges are forthcoming, pending an ongoing investigation, the release said.

