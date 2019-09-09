The Westbrook American reported on Sept. 9, 1959, that King Lion Stanley Estes presided over the first Westbrook Lions Club meeting of the fall season.
Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Weisman of Gorham and their children, Phil and Christine, had traveled through New Hampshire and Vermont.
