WESTBROOK — The fifth annual Paint Westbrook will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, with artists flocking to the city to paint outdoors.
“What happens is we put the word out to artists all over and they are invited to come to Westbrook and paint all day,” said Mary Brooking, owner of Continuum for Creativity. “The paintings of the scenes of town are then all exhibited for sale at our studio.”
During the day, people may see painters planted all over, but starting at 5 p.m. they can head over to Continuum for Creativity, 1 Westbrook Common, to see the paintings displayed. There, the work will be for sale.
“We would really love for the community to feel welcome to stop in and see what people have done and the ways people envision Westbrook,” Brooking said.
For more information, visit Continuum For Creativity LLC on Facebook or www.marybrooking.com.
