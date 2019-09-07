WESTBROOK— Residents casting their ballots for municipal offices Nov. 5 will vote in a four-way race for mayor and on three contested races for City Council.

The deadline to submit nomination papers to run in the upcoming election was Sept. 6.

The mayor’s has three Democratic challengers: At-large City Councilor Mike Foley, incumbent Mike Sanphy and Michael Shaughnessy. Phil Spiller Jr. is the sole Republican in the race.

Claude Rwaganje, the Democratic caucus nominee, will run against Steven Willette and McDonald Johnson for the City Council At-large seat currently held by Ann Peoples.

In Ward 1, Republican nominee Deb Shangraw is running against Democratic nominee David Morse.

Ward 5 Democrats nominated Larry McWilliams, who was selected to fill the remainder of Lynda Adams’ seat in April. McWilliams is running against Elliot Storey.

Democrat incumbent Victor Chau is uncontested in Ward 2.

The School Committee has three seats up for election, but none are contested. Jeremy McGowan is running for the At-large seat, incumbent Noreen Poitras for the Ward 3 seat and Mary Hall for the Ward 4 seat.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: