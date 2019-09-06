WESTBROOK — Police are seeking witnesses to a crash Thursday morning that seriously injured a Westbrook pedestrian.
Clifford Verrill, 67, was taken to Maine Medical Center with life-threatening injuries as a result of the 7:35 a.m. incident at East Bridge and Austin streets, police said. Nicholas Moulton, 24, of Windham was the driver, police said.
“We do believe that there may be some people who witnessed this crash. If you did witness the crash or have any information about it, we ask that you please contact the Westbrook Police Department,” Capt. Steve Goldberg said in a press release.
