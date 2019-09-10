With the start of training camp approaching fast, Patrice Bergeron is unsure about his status.

Bergeron battled a groin injury for most of last season and his recovery process was shorter than usual because the Bruins advanced to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final. His rehab slowed even further when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection in July.

“It’s still a question where I’m not sure if I’m going to be limited,” Bergeron said. “I feel better, but it’s still lingering a little bit. It’s been there most of the summer. I got a PRP shot in July, and I’m slowly ramping it up on the ice. It’s what we’re trying to shoot for is more October than this Thursday.”

Since it was a short offseason, there’s been talk of the Bruins taking an approach to rest some of the veteran players early in the preseason. While Bergeron anticipates he’ll be ready to go by the start of the regular season, he might be one of the players who benefits from extra rest.

“(It’s) been going on for a few years now, and something we talked about over the summer was being able to put it in the past,” he said. “I should be able to play through it. It’s been there for a long time. With the PRP shot, we hope that it’s one of those things where it takes some time for it to work. It’s getting better, but it’s still there a little bit. I’m feeling good, and I’m feeling positive that I’ll definitely be ready for the start of the season. That’s not even an issue.”

DEVILS: New Jersey re-signed restricted free agent center Pavel Zacha to a three-year, $6.75 million contract.

The signing happened a day after General Manager Ray Shero peppered his comments with profanities in questioning the former first-round draft pick for considering signing with the Kontinental Hockey League.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous