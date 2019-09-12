A 29-year-old Biddeford man died Wednesday when he lost control of his car while driving on Route 1 and struck a tree, according to police.
Bjoun Condappa was driving a 2007 Infinity G35 on Route 1 in Arundel near the Biddeford town line at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday when he apparently lost control of the car, careened off a utility pole and struck a tree, said Sheriff Bill King.
“The force of the crash caused the car to split in two,” King said. “It appears that Condappa was killed instantly.”
Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, King said. Condappa was alone in the car.
