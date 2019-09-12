GIRLS

Lila Gaudrault, Cape Elizabeth junior: The defending Class B state champion, Gaudrault also earned all-New England honors by placing 22nd in Manchester, New Hampshire. She was ninth among sophomores at the Foot Locker Northeast Regional, 26th overall.

Delaney Hesler, Bonny Eagle sophomore: Hesler placed fourth in Class A to lead the Scots to a state championship. She was eighth in the region and took 95th at the New England meet. In last fall’s Festival of Champions, she was runner-up in the freshman race.

Elsie Hildreth, Camden Hills sophomore: In her first year of high school competition, Hildreth placed fourth in the Class A North regionals and 12th in the Class A state meet. She capped her fall with a 31st place finish at New Englands, third among ninth graders.

Grace Iltis, Camden Hills senior: After a pair of Top 10 finishes at the state meet her first two years that included a 19th in New England, Iltis was injured for nearly all of her junior fall. She returned to outdoor track last spring and has won her first two races this fall.

Iris Kitchen, Gorham senior: A three-time Top 20 finisher in Class A, Kitchen placed seventh in the state meet last fall and 44th in her third appearance at the New England meet. In outdoor track last spring she placed fifth in Class A at 800 meters.

Sofie Matson, Falmouth junior: The two-time defending Class A state champion, Matson remains unbeaten in Maine-only meets. She reached the Foot Locker national finals last fall, placing 14th in San Diego. Last month she won the Beach to Beacon 10K Maine women’s category.

Karley Piers, Falmouth junior: After a pair of Top 10 finishes at the Class A state meet, Piers enters this season as the reigning Beach to Beacon High School Mile champion. In outdoor track last spring she was third in Class A at 3,200 meters and fourth at 1,600.

Marin Provencher, Greely senior: As a junior, Provencher placed fifth in Southern Maine and 10th in Class A before achieving a Top 75 finish at the New England meet. In outdoor track last spring, she won the Class B 1,600-meter title and was second at 3,200. She also won the Class B one-mile indoor track title.

Olivia Reynolds, Maine Coast Waldorf junior: The two-time defending Class C state champion, Reynolds earned all-New England honors by placing 24th last November in Manchester, New Hampshire. As a sophomore in outdoor track, she won Class C state titles at 1,600 and 3,200 meters.

Kate Tugman, Gorham senior: The defending champion of the Southern Maine XC Classic on her home turf, Tugman was runner-up in Class A to Matson. Last spring in outdoor track she placed second in the state at 3,200 meters and seventh at 1,600.

BOYS

Griffin Allaire, Wells senior: After placing third in Class B last fall, Allaire was the sixth among Maine runners at the New England meet. In the outdoor track season last spring, he won the Class C 1,600 and 3,200-meter titles and came in second at 800 meters.

Jack Bassett, Cape Elizabeth senior: Bassett placed fourth in Class B as a junior and third as a sophomore. He also placed 12th among Mainers at the New England meet. Last spring in outdoor track, he won the Class B 1,600 meters and was runner-up at 3,200.

Lisandro Berry-Gaviria, Mt. Ararat senior: The two-time defending Class A state champion, Berry-Gaviria placed sixth overall in New England and competed in the Nike Cross Nationals. In outdoor track last spring, he won Class A state titles at 1,600 and 3,200 meters.

Connor Coffin, Scarborough senior: A top 15 finisher in Class A in each of his first three seasons, Coffin managed a 12th in last fall’s state meet – his first race in a month because of a hip injury – to help Scarborough win a state title.

Tristram Coffin, Scarborough senior: Since making the transition from soccer, Coffin has placed eighth as a sophomore and fourth as a junior in Class A. He’s finished third among Mainers at the New England meet, and in outdoor track placed fourth at 3,200 meters.

Ethan Eickmann, Kennebunk senior: Eickmann improved 26th as a sophomore to 14th as a junior in the Class A state meet. He finished 11th among Mainers at the New England meet and last spring in outdoor track placed fourth in Class A at 1,600 meters.

Martin Horne, Freeport junior: The defending Class B South champion, Horne finished second at the state meet and eighth among Mainers at the New England meet. As a freshman he placed eighth in Class B. In outdoor track last spring he placed fourth at 1,600 and seventh at 800 in the state meet.

Ben Potter, Falmouth senior: Potter finished 13th in Class A last fall and in indoor track last winter placed fifth at 3,200 meters. He opened this season by posting the fastest time (8:56) at the SMAA Relays and won a six-school meet on his home course at Falmouth Community Park.

Will Shaughnessy, Brunswick senior: A fifth-place finisher in Class A last fall, Shaughnessy opened this season by setting a course record of 13:01 over 2.4 miles at Laliberte Invitational in Augusta to break Luke Laverdiere’s mark by 17 seconds. In indoor track, he is the Class A two-mile champion.

Aiden Willey, Bonny Eagle senior: Willey placed seventh in Class A last fall and third in Southern Maine. He finished ninth at Festival of Champions and fifth among Mainers at the New England meet. In outdoor track last spring he was second in Class A at 1,600 meters and sixth at 3,200.

