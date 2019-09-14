BENSON, Vt. — The owners of what was once a beloved general store in the Vermont town of Benson don’t know yet whether they are going to rebuild after a fire destroyed the structure.

The Rutland Herald reported that Robin Marzella-Tillman, who bought the 157-year-old store with her husband, James Tillman, in November 2017, says the costs of rebuilding are significant and they’re waiting to see what insurance funds will be available.

The Pennsylvania couple bought the store with hopes of revitalizing it and adding ethanol-free gas, Philly cheesesteaks, an ice cream window and a whole new menu.

Marzella-Tillman says their insurance company said the cause of the April 29 fire was electrical. It took firefighters five hours to extinguish the blaze.

Historically the store served as the town post office and grocery.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »