Many citizens are fed up with the gridlock in the Senate. Where is the outcry over the $3.6 billion approved and budgeted by Congress for essential military construction projects that is being diverted to pay for and build more of the border wall?
Twenty-one Conservative (Tory) lawmakers departed from the House of Commons in England because of their sincere belief that a no-deal Brexit would be a catastrophe for their country.
We wish that as many Republican senators would have the backbone to separate themselves from President Trump and their hopes for re-election because of their belief in the checks and balances of our constitutional democracy.
Valerie and Stephen Loring
Falmouth
