ANAHEIM, Calif.— Mike Trout’s season is over.

The Los Angeles Angels said the eight-time All-Star will have surgery on his right foot this week because of Morton’s neuroma, a thickening of tissue around a nerve leading to toes that causes pain.

“It wasn’t getting any better,” Angels Manager Brad Ausmus said Sunday. We’ve kind of exhausted all non-surgical possibilities. Some point later in the week he’ll be scheduled for surgery to have the neuroma removed.”

Trout finished with a career-high 45 home runs, 104 RBI and a .291 batting average, putting him in contention to win his third AL MVP award along with four second-place finishes. The 28-year-old outfielder had 110 walks, a .438 on-base percentage and 1.083 OPS in his first season after agreeing to a $426.5 million, 12-year contract, baseball’s largest deal by total and average salary.

Trout last played on Sept. 7. He said Saturday he hoped to play in Sunday’s series finale against Tampa Bay as a designated hitter. He felt pain when running the bases Sunday morning.

“He realized it was not a pain he could deal with to perform at a high level,” Ausmus said. “He understands forcing himself to play on the field wouldn’t be productive.”

Los Angeles already has been eliminated from postseason contention.

Trout has a .305 average in nine major league seasons with 285 homers, 752 RBI and 200 stolen bases.

CUBS: Slugger Anthony Rizzo left Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third inning with a sprained right ankle.

X-rays taken at Wrigley Field showed no broken bones. An MRI is scheduled for Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

The first baseman suffered the injury while fielding a bunt.

With a runner on second and none out, Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams bunted to the third-base side of the mound. Rizzo charged aggressively and rolled the ankle a couple of steps before fielding the ball. He threw wide to first base and then dropped to the ground in obvious pain.

Rizzo had to be helped off the field and could put no pressure on his right leg.

The injury could be a significant blow to the playoff-contending Cubs, who have already lost shortstop Javier Báez for the season with a fractured left thumb.

The 30-year-old Rizzo is hitting .289 with 26 homers and 93 RBIs in 140 games this season.

BRAVES: Atlanta’s Charlie Culberson sustained multiple facial fractures when he was hit by a 91 mph pitch from Washington’s Fernando Rodney.

Culberson was released from a hospital Saturday and was scheduled for additional examinations on Sunday in Atlanta.

“The guys that did see him said he looked better than they thought he would this morning,” Braves Manager Brian Snitker said. “He sounded good, for what he’d been through. It’s all very encouraging.”

Culberson was struck on the right side of his face as he squared to bunt Saturday. Culberson had a towel pressed to his face as he was helped to his feet and taken off the field on the back of a cart.

Rodney, who was throwing his first pitch of the game, apologized to the Braves on Sunday.

“I only saw that I hit him in the face, it was a scary moment for me, the player, for them,” Rodney said. “I don’t want to hit nobody, no matter where.”

Washington Manager Dave Martinez said he called Snitker on Sunday morning to extend his apologies and express concern for Culberson.

