TUESDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5 p.m., 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

WEDNESDAY

Free community lunch, featuring pork roast, applesauce, hash browns, casseroles, carrots, salads and Jello with whipped cream. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Otisfield Community Hall, 292 Route 121, Otisfield. 539-4027 or 627-4374.

Free community dinner, 5 p.m., 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Trinity Lutheran Church. 775-4939.

THURSDAY

Community lunch, noon, 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $15. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.

SATURDAY

Baked bean supper. featuring pea, kidney and vegetarian varieties, red and brown hot dogs, American chop suey, coleslaw, gelatin salads, rolls, brown bread, and pies for dessert. 4:30 to 6 p.m. West Scarborough United Methodist Church, 2 Church St., Scarborough. $8, $4 children.

Baked bean supper, including casseroles and homemade desserts, 5 to 6 p.m. Peoples United Methodist Church, 310 Broadway, South Portland. $8, $2 for children under age 12.

Bean supper, with two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, potato salad, coleslaw, rolls, desserts, coffee and punch. 5 p.m. North Congregational Church of Groveville, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton. $8. 929-5600

Willing Helpers Pasta Plus Supper, featuring assorted dishes, rolls, drinks and desserts. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Bailey Island Union Church. 2141 Harpswell Islands Road. Bailey Island. $10. Hosted by Willing Helpers Inc.

