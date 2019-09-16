Magic Beyond Imagination

7 p.m. Thursday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $25 in advance, $30 day of show, front row seats $35 in advance. boothbayoperahouse.com

Do you believe in magic? Either way, you’ll likely enjoy the heck out of Magic Beyond Imagination’s The Mental Madness Show with magicians Garrett Thomas, Kozmo and Joe Maxwell. As an audience member, you’ll be part of the show and will witness several beyond-belief moments that will also pack several humorous punches. Magic Beyond Imagination has toured internationally, and its show is recommended for ages 10 and up.

Casco Bay UkeFest

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. St. Luke’s Cathedral, 143 State St., Portland, free to $10. cascobayukefest.com

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the Casco Bay UkeFest, and ukulele fans of all ages and skill levels are invited to partake in workshops, sing-alongs and performances. Master ukulele teacher Stuart Fuchs will lead two workshops and will play a lunchtime show. In the afternoon, Maine-based uke groups will take the stage, and a giant sing- and strum-along session will close out the day. This year also marks the first time that proceeds will benefit the Maine nonprofit Ukuleles Heal The World, which is a grassroots effort by ukulele lovers to share the power of the ukulele to spread smiles, enhance self-confidence and self-esteem and promote peace in an effort to heal the world. Uke can do it!

Wizard Pub Crawl

4 p.m. Saturday. Old Port locations, Portland, $22.50 in advance, $25 day of, $35 VIP, 21-plus. eventbrite.com

Your name doesn’t need to be Harry or Hermione to participate in Bar Crawl USA’s Wizard Pub Crawl. You just need to be at least 21 years old. The crawl is a celebration of wizardry with themed cocktails and a roaming party around Portland’s Old Port. All registrants will receive a signature wand and wand box, and a wizard backdrop with plenty of props will be available for photo ops. Each stop will have themed drink specials and DJs will see to it that even muggles dance. The spellbinding crawl’s participating spots are Fore Play Sports Pub, Three Dollar Deweys, Drink Exchange, Bonfire and Gritty’s. Specialty cocktails include WolfsBare Potion and Buzzy Butter Beer.

Milbre Burch’s Tales from Beyond the Ban

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Celebration Barn Theater, 190 Stock Farm Road, South Paris, $16 adults, $14 seniors, $8 kids. celebrationbarn.com

Here’s a chance to share an evening with Grammy-nominated spoken-word recording artist Milbre Burch. Burch’s show, called Tales from Beyond the Ban, is a performance of oral histories interspersed with folk tales from Libya, Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. These countries were specifically chosen because they’re the seven predominantly-Muslim countries named in President Trump’s initial travel ban. Milbre holds a doctorate in theater and performance studies and publishes research on the use of storytelling strategies to highlight social justice issues. Over four decades, she has taught and performed across the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour!

8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $35 to $65 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

The TV series “Mystery Science Theater 3000” was launched in 1998, and the latest live version called The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour! is swinging through Portland with original show creator and host Joel Hodgson. He’ll be joined on stage by his movie-critiquing robot friends Tom Servo, Crow and Gypsy who will take you on a hilarious journey through some seriously cheesy films. You’ll also see some sketches and songs performed for good measure.

