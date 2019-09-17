WESTBROOK — Food Truck Friday at the Westbrook Community Center kicks off this week and will continue each Friday through Nov. 22.

This Friday BOGS Bakery, new owner of the FLO truck, will be parked at the center from at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. selling sandwiches and beverages.

The Community Center is located at 426 Bridge St. For a list of upcoming vendors, go to WestbrookCommunityCenter.org.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
American Journal briefs, westbrook maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles