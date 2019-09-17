GORHAM — The Fire Department has been awarded $304,780 from the Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, to be shared by Gorham, Buxton and Standish departments to replace and upgrade large diameter hoses and fittings.

“It’s a help, and is actually one of three grants we received,” Gorham Fire Chief Robert S. Lefebvre said.

The department was recently awarded $454,255 grant to upgrade its radio systems. That grant will also in part go towards Buxton, as well as Standish and Windham. It also received $94,000 to upgrade the sprinkler systems at the station.

