NEW GLOUCESTER — A firefighter funeral with honors will be held on Saturday for New Gloucester firefighter George Lewis Carman, who died Sept. 10 after a battle with cancer.

Carman received a double lung transplant in 2011 and battled cystic fibrosis his entire life. He was diagnosed with cancer in November 2018.

He was a firefighter for 27 years, both in Yarmouth and New Gloucester.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at the New Gloucester Fire & Rescue Station, 611 Lewiston Road. In lieu of flowers, his family asks for donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and New Gloucester Fire and Rescue.

