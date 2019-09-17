UW supports MaineHealth initiatives to help parents, kids

MaineHealth was awarded just under $400,000 this year from United Way of Greater Portland to support projects aimed at improving the health of kids and adults in Cumberland County.

Project BRACEs: Building Resilience for Adverse Childhood Experiences received $69,000 to support a second year of the program. This year, the project will focus on interrupting the intergenerational cycle of ACEs exposure and substance use disorder by screening expecting mothers for both.

MaineHealth Care at Home was awarded $29,000 to support vulnerable women and children affected by ACEs and, in turn, mitigate the risk for children of parents in the program.

Maine Behavioral Healthcare was awarded $200,000 to support outpatient counseling, psychiatry and case management for residents served at 165 Lancaster St. in Portland. Maine Behavioral Healthcare was also awarded $90,000 for The Children’s Initiative, a trauma-focused prevention and intervention program.

Falmouth man hired to lead Preble Street

The Preble Street nonprofit human services agency has recently hired a new chief operations officer and announced several promotions and new hires.

Daniel McCarthy, of Falmouth, most recently served as senior vice president, CFO and treasurer at Covenant House International in New York City. As the COO at Preble Street, McCarthy serves on the leadership team and oversees the organization’s administrative and operational infrastructure.

“Dan has years of experience overseeing the finance, human resources, information technology and facilities departments at Covenant House, an international nonprofit that works with youth experiencing homelessness,” Preble Street Executive Director Mark Swann said. “We are thrilled to have him join our team.”

Manny Archibald joined the agency as director of human resources. Archibald most recently served as director of Talent Acquisition at Goodwill Industries of Northern New England. Kathy Bennett is the new senior director of finance. Bennett holds a CPA and has extensive experience as a public accountant. Rachel Boyce was promoted to information technology and systems director from senior program administrator. Daniella Cameron was promoted to senior director of Teen Services & Anti-Trafficking Services; she was previously Anti-Trafficking Services program director. Dan D’Ippolito was promoted to community engagement director from communications manager. Brittney Dunham was promoted to Huston Commons program director. She was previously a supervisor at the Housing First program for adults who have experienced chronic homelessness. Fiona Mason was promoted to chief program officer. Previously she was director of social work. Leah McDonald is the new Teen Services Program director. McDonald most recently served as program director at Rippleffect. Heather Zimmerman was promoted to advocacy director. Zimmerman was previously social change advocate.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Ryan Kanteres has become a partner and principal at Scott Simons Architects. A resident of Portland, Kanteres joined SSA in 2012. He has more than 15 years of experience working with educational and institutional clients with a focus on sustainable design and composite wood technology in building design. Recent projects include the Patrons Oxford Insurance office building, Hancock Lumber’s new office building and All Saints Parish Multi-Purpose building.

Amanda Roberts, D.O., M.S., is one of several doctors who have joined the staff at Maine Medical Partners.

Roberts is board certified in internal medicine and recently completed her geriatric fellowship at Maine Medical Center. She received her medical degree from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in Biddeford and her master’s of science from Tufts University School of Medicine. When not working, she enjoys escape rooms, beekeeping and spending time with family. Other recent hires and their specialties include: Marie Caldwell M.D., endocrinology and diabetes; Scott Statman M.D., hospital medicine; Mats Agren M.D., neurosurgery and spine; Margaret Curran M.D., Portland Family Medicine; Samuel Woodworth M.D., hospital medicine; and Micheal Hellen, M.D., hospital medicine.

