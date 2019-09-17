PORTLAND—There’s a fair amount of new surrounding Waynflete’s boys’ soccer team this fall, but one thing remains the same for the defending Class C state champions.

Victory.

Tuesday afternoon at Fore River Fields, the Flyers welcomed Sacopee Valley in their home opener and made quick work of the Hawks in a playoff rematch.

It took just over five minutes for Waynflete to tally the only goal it would need, as junior Pat Shaw scored.

Before the game was 20 minutes old, senior Luca Antolini, junior Joey Ansel-Mullen and senior Ian McClure-Chute added goals to open up a 4-0 advantage.

After senior Oliver Burdick scored on a free kick, junior Ben Talpey’s first two varsity goals made it 7-0 at halftime.

Flyers’ coach Brandon Salway called off the dogs in the second half, but Talpey managed to finish his hat trick and senior goalkeeper Aidan Carlisle made some acrobatic saves to keep Sacopee Valley off the board as Waynflete went on to an 8-0 victory.

The Flyers improved to 2-0 on the young season, dropped the Hawks to 2-1-1 and in the process, extended their two-year unbeaten streak to 20 games.

“That’s what happens when you finish early,” Salway said, following his 278th victory with the program. “We moved it really well and took advantage of opportunities and spread the scoring around.”

Still special

Waynflete produced arguably the best season in program history in 2018 and despite losing some key players to graduation and having standout Askar Houssein transfer to Deering, the Flyers remain championship-caliber in 2019.

Waynflete opened last Thursday with a 2-0 victory at Class B South contender York.

“Going to York and getting a good result was nice,” Salway said. “I don’t think we played great, but we’re off to a good start and there’s room to improve.”

Sacopee Valley was a playoff team a year ago and got off to a fast start this season, edging host Fryeburg Academy (5-4) and visiting St. Dom’s (4-3), then settling for a 1-1 draw at defending Class D champion North Yarmouth Academy Saturday.

Last fall, the Flyers beat the Hawks three times, 3-0 at home, 2-0 in South Hiram and 4-0 in the Class C South quarterfinals.

Tuesday, Waynflete pounced on Sacopee Valley early and never looked back.

The Flyers’ first shot on frame produced their first goal, as Shaw got the ball in the box, dribbled to his left and while Hawks junior goakeeper Ryan Meggison did his best to cut off the angle, Shaw’s shot deflected off the keeper and in for a 1-0 lead.

With 31 minutes left in the first half, Antolini, who sees time in goal and in the field for Waynflete, took a long feed from junior Ben Adey and raced in to finish to double the advantage.

With 24:52 on the first half clock, Ansel-Mullen weaved through the defense, then fired a shot past Meggison and with 20:46 to go, after being tripped up in the box, McClure-Chute took a penalty shot and buried it to make the score 4-0.

With 14:31 remaining, Burdick, who was robbed moments earlier by Meggison, took a 30-yard free kick that the keeper couldn’t cradle and the ball rolled in for the fifth goal.

Then, it was Talpey’s turn to shine.

Talpey, who played on Waynflete’s junior varsity team in 2018, scored his first varsity goal with 4:59 to go before halftime, as he finished a feed from sophomore Samir Sayed.

A mere 23 seconds later, Talpey struck again, as this time he took a feed from junior Aidan Kieffer and finished for a 7-0 advantage.

“We noticed right away that they were playing a really high line,” Talpey said. “Today was about quick adjustments, quick communication and putting the ball behind them and scoring goals. We just had to adjust right away, like coming from JV to varsity. I just saw their center and wing backs were really spaced out. My center backs served to me and I put it in.”

“Ben’s improved every week so far,” said Salway. “I’ve thrown him up top and he’s done a good job. He’s got a high motor. He’s really taken to coaching.”

Waynflete had a 13-0 shots advantage in the first half and Meggison made six saves.

The Flyers backed off in the second half, but there would be one more goal, with 33:30 to play, as Talpey buried a loose ball in front to make the score 8-0.

“I wanted my teammate to score that, but he gave it to me,” Talpey said. “I’m happy to get the ‘hatty’ (hat trick).”

Down the stretch, Sacopee Valley did its best to get on the board, but Carlisle dove to deny junior Conner Megison, freshman Jonah Naratil and sophomore Kaleb Cox to close out the 8-0 victory.

“I’m really excited about today,” Talpey said. Not being on the team last year, I had some doubts coming in because we lost a lot, but the game at York and this game too, I’ve been so amazed at how guys have stepped up. It’s been impressive to watch.

“I think we’re dangerous all over,” Salway said. “If we move the ball like that and share it, it makes it really difficult for teams to focus on one person. It has to be a team effort. We’re off to a good start.”

Waynflete’s final shots advantage was 14-7. The Flyers also took five corner kicks to the Hawks’ two. Carlisle made seven saves, while Ryan Meggison stopped six for Sacopee Valley.

Getting tougher

Sacopee Valley returns home to meet Lake Region Friday.

Waynflete, meanwhile, is at Traip Academy Thursday, then has its most difficult test to date Saturday night at perennial powerhouse Greely.

The Flyers remain hungry to accomplish big things.

“I’m eager because I really wanted to be on varsity last year and now I want the experience that they got last year,” said Talpey.

“It was important to play a lot of guys today with three games in five days,” Salway said. “Going to Traip is a chore and I hear they’re talented and we know Greely’s really talented. We hope to get a couple more good results this week.”

