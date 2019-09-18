WINDHAM—The Eagles owe their survival vs. Portland on Thursday, Sept. 12 in large part to Sarah Talon.

Talon hammered home two goals for Windham – including a late-gamer to bring her girls back even with the Bulldogs, 2-2.

2-2 is where the score settled out.

“We will take a tie,” Windham head coach Deb Lebel said. “They showed a lot of heart; they came back. We haven’t been in this high-pressure situation. We’ve got a lot of kids who haven’t been on varsity before. So we’re really proud of them. A tie’s not going to kill us.”

Talon recorded the outing’s first goal; she did so in the ninth minute of play, punching the ball past Portland keeper Caroline Lerch on a cross by fellow Eagle Emma Yale.

The scoring crawled to a halt for a long while after that: Not for another 25 minutes or so – until 6:40 remained on the board – did either side find the back of the net again. When that happened, it was Portland. In fact, Portland notched two goals in rapid fire, the second when the board read 5:20.

Annika More earned both points for the Bulldogs, the first from roughly 10 yards out, top-right, and the second on a header following a corner kick by teammate Toni Stevenson. Windham then trailed 2-1 deep into the second half – until the 76th minute, to be exact.

Finally, with 4:24 standing between the Eagles and defeat, Talon struck again, this time assisted by Julia McKenna. 2-2.

“Sarah had a great game,” Lebel said. “She has a good nose for the ball, and she has this athleticism – and she has this desire to put away that I can’t teach kids. She just wants to win. I love her energy, and she’s determined.”

Two OTs followed, during neither of which could either Portland or Windham dig up a sudden-death gamewinner. The contest ended in a stalemate.

“Midfield, Abby Thornton, the two freshmen, Liz Talbot: They’re working super hard,” Lebel said, asked who played well. “They’re freshmen. They had to fill some really big shoes and they’re doing a great job. I also thought Riley Beem over here on the left-mid, she worked really well Julia McKenna up top.”

The result slid Windham to 1-0-1 on the autumn; the Eagles bested South Portland 3-0 in their season-opener. The team traveled to Sanford (1-2) on Tuesday the 17th, winning 3-0; they visit Massabesic on Thursday the 19th.

