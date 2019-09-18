YARMOUTH — The Yarmouth Historical Society and the Royal River Conservation Trust will present a screening of the documentary “Valley Uprising” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St. The movie, which is free and open to the public, tracks three generations of extreme rock climbers in California’s Yosemite National Park as they pioneer bold climbing routes, clash with park authorities, and forge an unconventional community.

