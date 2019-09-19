DOVER-FOXCROFT — The director of the Baxter State Park Authority is floating the idea dropping the “Mount” from Maine’s “Mount Katahdin.”

Eben Sypitkowski told Piscataquis County Commissioners in an email that Katahdin gets its name from Abenaki or Penobscot words that mean “greatest mountain.” Therefore, he said there’s no need for the word “Mount.” He said that’s redundant, like calling it “Mount Greatest Mountain.”

He wrote that he applied to the USGS Board of Geographic Names for a name change of the summit. He said he wanted feedback on a township that also bears the Mount Katahdin name.

The proposal was met with skepticism.

Chairman James White said Thursday the commissioners aren’t convinced the change is necessary — especially considering the cost of changing maps and signs.

