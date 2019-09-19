DOVER-FOXCROFT — The director of the Baxter State Park Authority is floating the idea dropping the “Mount” from Maine’s “Mount Katahdin.”
Eben Sypitkowski told Piscataquis County Commissioners in an email that Katahdin gets its name from Abenaki or Penobscot words that mean “greatest mountain.” Therefore, he said there’s no need for the word “Mount.” He said that’s redundant, like calling it “Mount Greatest Mountain.”
He wrote that he applied to the USGS Board of Geographic Names for a name change of the summit. He said he wanted feedback on a township that also bears the Mount Katahdin name.
The proposal was met with skepticism.
Chairman James White said Thursday the commissioners aren’t convinced the change is necessary — especially considering the cost of changing maps and signs.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
At half-ruined Puerto Rico base, hurricane recovery funds are pulled for Trump’s wall
-
Business
Hannaford parent moves to restrict ‘chemicals of concern’ in products, packaging
-
Local & State
Maine has its first frost, but a balmy weekend awaits
-
Sports
Nike drops Patriots’ Antonio Brown amid assault allegations
-
Nation & World
McConnell reverses stance, backs $250 million in election security funding
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.