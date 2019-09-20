Fair season comes to southern Maine next week with the 148th annual Cumberland County Fair.

The state of Maine dairy goat show kicks things off at 8:30 a.m. Sunday and the fun won’t end until the fireworks show next Saturday night. In between, there will be giant pumpkins, pig races, horse races, pulling contests, apple pies, music, carnival rides, fried dough and all the other traditional events and entertainment.

Other events on Sunday include the annual pumpkin contest at 10 a.m., the grand parade at 11 a.m., a horse pull at 2:30 p.m. and a demolition derby at 6:30 p.m.

Maine Agriculture Day is Monday with Exhibition Hall events running from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Steer pulls are at 6:30 p.m., and the “RaveX Outer Limits Tour” freestyle motorsports show is at 7 p.m.

Tuesday offers Maine Antique Tractor Show at 9:30 a.m., and the fair’s annual classic car show at 6 p.m.

A 4-H livestock auction will be held at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, and G-Force Laser Tag starts at noon and continues throughout the day and the rest of the week.

Thursday features the State of Maine Apple Pie Contest at 11 a.m. Friday, and Maine Maple Day starts Friday at 9 a.m. A tractor pull with big rigs and semis begins at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The offerings next Saturday conclude with a Central Maine Pyrotechnics fireworks show at about 8:30 p.m.

A full listing of agricultural and musical events, and displays and exhibitions, is posted at cumberlandfair.com.

The fairgrounds are located between Blanchard and Bruce Hill roads.

Admission is $12 for people 13 and older, and youths 12 and younger get in for free. Parking is also free, and pets are not allowed.

Senior tickets are just $5 Tuesday and Thursdays, and service people get in for that price on “Military Monday.”

Ride bracelets cost $20, separate from the admission fee, and are available Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

