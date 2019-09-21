WILTON — An Alabama man was injured Saturday when he was stabbed with a knife by his roommate, according to Wilton Police Chief Heidi Wilcox.
Wilcox said that at 3:13 p.m., officers responded to the Comfort Inn on Route 2 in Wilton when witnesses reported that two crew workers from the Rumford paper mill, who were staying in the same room, were having a physical altercation in the parking lot.
The fight escalated until Emmett Brown, 43, of Mobile, Alabama, stabbed his 55-year old co-worker, also from Mobile.
Wilcox said that the 55-year old man, whose name was not available, was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital by ambulance for injuries that were not life-threatening.
Brown was charged with aggravated assault, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
