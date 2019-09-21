A 72-year-old South Berwick man died Friday night in a car accident in Woodstock.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office told WGME that Ashley Torrey lost control of his car while turning at the intersection of Railroad and South Main streets and hit a stopped pickup truck with three people inside. The accident occurred just before 11 p.m.

Torrey died at the scene, WGME reported.

A 22-year-old man in the truck was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: