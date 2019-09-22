AUGUSTA — Lobbyists ranging from the cable industry to major electric utilities have reported spending a combined $4.2 million in the newly Democratic Legislature’s busy legislative session.
But an Associated Press analysis of such reports show spenders didn’t always get what they wanted.
Advocacy group National Popular Vote reported spending roughly $50,000 trying to get Maine lawmakers to join a compact to reform the nation’s electoral college system. But lawmakers weren’t swayed.
Groups and businesses hoping for a dab of Maine’s incoming cannabis sales spent tens of thousands of dollars on lobbying. They won a bill approving a legal framework for marijuana sales, though legislation to allow pot deliveries has been pushed back to next year.
