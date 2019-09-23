BURLINGTON, Mass. — Officers in a Massachusetts police department briefly turned into Amazon drivers after a stash of undelivered packages was found in a cemetery.
Burlington police tweeted that a “diligent groundskeeper” at a cemetery in the town northwest of Boston found the packages Monday morning in a trash receptacle and contacted police.
Police did not say exactly how many packages there were, but photos posted on social media showed about 20.
The packages were addressed to Burlington residents, so police took it upon themselves to deliver them.
They are also investigating to determine how the packages ended up at the cemetery and have contacted Amazon.
They tweeted, “If you see an officer delivering your packages say hello!”
