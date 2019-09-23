Mid Coast Hospital

Corwin Romulus Galietta Juntura, born Aug. 28 to Christopher V. Juntura and Nicole Marie Galietta of Topsham. Grandparents are Stephanie and Michael Galietta and Vicenta and Cecilio Juntura, all of Topsham. Great-grandparent is Ida Rocco.

Iris Marie Neisius, born Sept. 3 to Robert and Jada (Chubbuck) Neisius of Brunswick. Grandparents are James and Susan Chubbuck of Brunswick and Lisa Thiboutot of Bath. Great-grandparents are Joanne and Brian Kelley of Bath and Jesse and Barbara Chubbuck of Kissimmee, Florida.

Dawson James Tucker, born Sept. 4 to Christopher James Tucker and Moira Brooke Fenton-Toothaker of Bath.

Kennedy Dawn Civiletti, born Sept.3 to Robert M. Civiletti and Brooke A. Cressey of Brunswick.

Ayla Grace Duggan, born Sept. 4 to Ian Andrew and Tonya Lee (Santos) Duggan of Brunswick. Grandparents are Diane and Noli Santos Jr. of Manchester and Shirley and Dennis Duggan of Harpswell. Great-grandparents are Donna Cheney of Winthrop and Noli Santos Sr. of Manchester.

Polly James Sawyer, born Sept. 7 to Lisa Nicole Guerette and Brenton James Sawyer of Brunswick. Grandparents are Diane and Roland Guerette of Topsham and Joann and Cliff Sawyer of Yarmouth.

Emma Nichole Joy, born Sept. 7 to Kenzie Rebekah Doble and Jeff Wayne Joy Jr. of Topsham. Grandparents are Rana Ellis and Richard Doble and Dawn and Jeff Joy Sr., all of Topsham, and Gail and Richard Ellis of Strong.



Luigi Michael Joseph Nurnberger, born Sept. 12 to Alicia Marie (Licata) and Joaquin Raymond Nurnberger of Bowdoin. Grandparents are Bruno and Mary Licata of Landgrove, Vermont, and Rhonda Nurnberger of Island Park, New York. Great-grandparents are Rose Nurnberger of Riverhead, New York, and Mary Ray of Bellerose, New York.

