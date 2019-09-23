Generally, Al Diamon is able to cut through the noise and get straight to the heart of an issue. However, he missed the mark in his recent column, “Politics and Other Mistakes: Susan’s Gunner.”

Sen. Susan Collins has said repeatedly that Congress should pass responsible gun safety legislation, and she has voted to do so several times. Contrary to Diamon’s assertion, she voted to strengthen background checks, including a proposal by Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Pat Toomey (R-PA) to require background checks for commercial transactions, including those at gun shows and online. She introduced a bill to give law enforcement the tools they say they need to investigate and prosecute illegal gun transfers, as well as a bill to prevent suspected terrorists on the “No Fly List” from purchasing firearms. She supports a bill to put in place a judicial process for extreme risk protection orders to deny firearms to individuals who pose a serious threat to themselves or others. In fact, Sandy Hook Promise has recognized Sen. Collins as a champion for her “consistent support of common-sense efforts to address gun violence.”

Sen. Collins admires Mr. Dyke, who has created good jobs in Maine and contributed to many worthy causes, but the idea that he – or anyone else – “owns” her is absurd.

Kevin Kelley

Spokesman, Collins for Senator

Bangor

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: