After moving to Portland a couple years ago, we reached out to Spencer Thibodeau to see how we could become more involved in our new community. He met with our family at our local coffee shop, where he shared his story and his experience on the Portland City Council. He made us feel at home and eager to get involved.

Since then, we have witnessed his commitment firsthand through his work on the council and in the community. Spencer is truly passionate about Portland and believes that we can make progress together.

We were drawn to Portland’s quality of life and sense of community, and Spencer has a vision for protecting and growing that as mayor. We believe he’ll be a mayor who can cultivate the best our city has to offer. We urge Portland voters to join us in voting for Spencer Thibodeau for mayor in November.

Kristin and Dee Edwards

Portland

