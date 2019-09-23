Wed.  9/25  6:15 p.m.  Peaks Island Council  PICC

Thur.  9/26  5:30 p.m.  Finance Committee  CH

Thur.  9/26  4 p.m.  METRO Board of Directors  114 Valley St.

Tues.  10/1  5:30 p.m.  Economic Development Committee  CH

Wed.  10/2  3:30 p.m.  Creative Portland  81 Free St.

Wed.  10/2  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board  CH

Thur.  10/3  5 p.m.  Parks Commission  CH

Thur.  10/3  6:30 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals  CH

 

