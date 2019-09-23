Wed. 9/25 6:15 p.m. Peaks Island Council PICC
Thur. 9/26 5:30 p.m. Finance Committee CH
Thur. 9/26 4 p.m. METRO Board of Directors 114 Valley St.
Tues. 10/1 5:30 p.m. Economic Development Committee CH
Wed. 10/2 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland 81 Free St.
Wed. 10/2 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board CH
Thur. 10/3 5 p.m. Parks Commission CH
Thur. 10/3 6:30 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals CH
