PORTLAND — Spirits Alive will again be offering “Walk Among the Shadows” in Eastern Cemetery, 224 Congress St., throughout October.

In celebration of Maine statehood’s 200th anniversary, seven spirits from 1820, many of whom were Portlanders, will return to the cemetery to tell of the perils and promises of Maine Statehood, against the background of the Missouri Compromise, abolition and women’s rights.

The event occurs at Eastern Cemetery on Oct. 17-19 and 24-26, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will also be a twilight performance on Sundays, Oct. 20 and 27 from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. For tickets or more information visit spiritsalive.org.

Spirits Alive is a nonprofit organization formed in 2006 that is dedicated to the preservation of Eastern Cemetery, Portland’s oldest graveyard. “Walk Among the Shadows” is the largest fundraiser. All proceeds help Spirits Alive’s mission of education and preservation.

