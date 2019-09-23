Jack Bassett, Cape Elizabeth boys’ cross country: In a duel between two of the top seniors in Class B, Bassett edged Griffin Allaire of Wells by one second (in 16:33) in a four-school Western Maine Conference meet Thursday in Wells. More than 80 seconds passed before the third-place runner reached the finish line.

Abby Dickson, York field hockey: A freshman forward, Dickson scored two goals, including the game-winner with 3:34 left in the second overtime as the Wildcats remained unbeaten with a 2-1 win over Lake Region.

Jacob Humphrey, Bonny Eagle football: A junior wide receiver/cornerback in his first season of high school football, caught three touchdown passes and blocked a punt to set up another score in the Scots’ 42-21 win at Kennebunk. Humphrey finished with seven catches for 125 yards.

Mia Kratzer, Cheverus girls’ soccer: Kratzer played a role in half of the 14 goals scored by unbeaten Cheverus (6-0) in victories over Massabesic, Gorham and Kennebunk. A junior, she scored twice and recorded five assists.

Tori Lawrence, Sanford volleyball: Lawrence, a junior, recorded 18 service points and two assists in helping the Sanford/Noble co-op team earn its first varsity victory, 3-0 over Westbrook.

Madison Marinko, Scarborough girls’ soccer: A senior center back, Marinko serves as the backbone of a defense that posted shutouts against Westbrook and South Portland. The Red Storm (6-0) have yet to allow a goal this season.

Max Murray, Kennebunk boys’ soccer: The senior scored the tying goal in a 2-1 win against Cheverus on Saturday after recording a hat trick in Thursday’s 4-2 win against Bonny Eagle. Kennebunk is now 4-0-1 in Class A South.

Nick Roberge, Massabesic football: A senior, Roberge accounted for 184 yards of offense as the Mustangs defeated Deering 13-6 last Friday. Roberge ran for 81 yards and threw for 103, including a touchdown pass.

Anselmo Tela, Portland boys’ soccer: The junior forward and tri-captain scored a goal in both a 4-0 win against Thornton Academy on Thursday and the Bulldogs’ fifth straight win on Saturday, a 1-0 victory against Westbrook.

