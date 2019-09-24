CHICAGO — A new study on America’s eating habits shows only slight improvement over 16 years.
While adults cut down a bit on added sugars and ate marginally more whole grains, they still eat too many sweetened foods and artery-clogging fats.
The results are from an analysis of U.S. government health surveys from 1999 to 2016 involving nearly 44,000 adults.
The biggest change was a small drop in added sugars to roughly 14% of daily calories; less than 10% is recommended. Researchers think fewer sugary sodas contributed to the decline.
Saturated fat increased slightly to almost 12% of daily calories. That’s also above the recommended 10% limit.
The study was published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Portland Forecaster
Citing higher rents, Bayside Village residents fight renovation plan
-
Local & State
Missing Gorham teen is found safe
-
Nation & World
American eating habits haven’t improved by much, study shows
-
Cops & Courts
RSU 4 students switch buses after crash; second bus then hit by another driver
-
Northern Forecaster
Falmouth council eyeing growth in two residential districts
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.