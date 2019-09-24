Arrests
9/16 at 1:24 p.m. Jessica Bennett, 31, of Pierce Street, Lewiston, was arrested by Officer Charles Tompson on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of theft.
9/16 at 7:45 p.m. Tyler Hart, 24, of Bath Road, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz at Union and Cumberland streets.
9/17 at 1:10 p.m. Maria Amador, 59, of Marshview Way, Harpswell, was arrested by Officer Nicholas Bedard on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of theft.
9/17 at 4:20 p.m. Dalton Voidanoff, 20, of Wildwood Drive, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of theft.
9/18 at 3:44 p.m. Russell Trinka, 33, of Brunswick, was arrested by Officer Brian Funke on Elm Street on a charge of theft.
9/19 at 4:32 p.m. Mark Westrum, 58, of Summer Street, was arrested by Officer Brandon Curtis on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of operating under the influence.
9/20 at 4:17 a.m. Jody LeBlanc, 39, of King Moody Road, Harpswell, was arrested on a warrant by Officer James Fisher on U.S. Route 1.
9/22 at 9:14 p.m. Richard Michel, 45, listed as a transient, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on Cumberland Street on a charge of disorderly conduct.
9/22 at 9:45 p.m. Richard Doucette, 61, of Gleed Drive, was arrested on two warrants by Officer Cory Iles on Maine Street, and also charged with operating after habitual offender revocation.
Summonses
9/18 at 7:17 p.m. Alexander Mains-Hays, 22, of Pollard Avenue, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on Pollard Avenue on a charge of theft.
Fire calls
9/18 at 5:24 p.m. Alarm on Mere Point Road.
9/19 at 4:57 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.
9/19 at 5:39 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.
9/21 at 10 p.m. Alarm on Mallett Park Road.
9/22 at 12:44 p.m. Alarm on Mere Point Road.
EMS
Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 74 calls from Sept. 16-22.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Past impeachment proceedings: 2 acquittals, 1 resignation
-
Varsity Maine
Tuesday’s girls’ roundup: Biddeford stays unbeaten in field hockey with OT win
-
Local & State
Proposed Saco pre-K site needs planning board approval, occupancy certificate
-
Nation & World
Zimbabwe’s capital runs dry as taps cut off for 2 million people
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Giants’ Barkley to get second opinion on ankle injury